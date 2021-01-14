RGV small businesses seeking COVID-19 relief can apply for the payroll protection program

Business owners in the Rio Grande Valley are seeking more COVID-19 relief through the paycheck protection program.

Downtown McAllen Restaurant Owner Larry Delgado said he has been trying to keep his employees on the payroll and has been selling ready to-go meals at H-E-B to make ends meet.

"The see a busy restaurant and they think, wow these guys are stacking money hand over fist and that is not the case," Delgado said.

Banks in rural communities and owned by minority owners will be given fist dibs when distributing the loans

Local banks recommend that you have all payroll documents and tax filings from 2019 ready to apply for this loan.

