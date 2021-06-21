RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020

MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame finally was able to induct their class of 2020 on Saturday at the Mission Event Center after COVID-19 forced them to cancel the event last year.

Paul Alsbury, Paula Dodge, Rolando Garxa, Larry Howell, Bill Littleton, Mario Reyna and Dr. Greg Selber were all finally given their chance to have their friends and family on-hand to witness their induction into the Hall of Fame.

Coach Dodge and Coach Littleton are also both recently retired from their positions as Mchi Volleyball Coach and McAllen Memorial football coach respectively. KRGV spoke with both and you can see their comments in the video above.