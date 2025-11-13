RGV Vipers VIP Slam Dunk event with Driscoll Health

The RGV Vipers alongside Driscoll health hosted their second annual vip slam dunk evening at the Bert Ogden Arena. Four vipers players joined kids ages 7 to 15 for an evening of arts and crafts.

“For me it's really cool to be out here getting to know these kids and being with my teammates. I'm having a blast, the teammates are having a blast and I hope the kids are having a blast,” said guard Stevie Mitchell.

This is far more than just a typical meet-and-greet. The event is designed to ensure that children and families feel connected, engaged, and included.

Driscoll Community Outreach Manager Rose Santos said, “One of the best things about this event is its sensory driven so we adapt sound, lighting and ensure that it's a smaller group so our families feel comfortable and are able to have camaraderie with the players.”