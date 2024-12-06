Rio Grande City combating stray animal population with free spay and neuter services

Advocates in Rio Grande City are hopeful the area's stray animal population will start to decrease thanks to a new initiative.

Rio Grande City Manager Gilbert Millan said the initiative is providing vouchers for free spay and neuter services.

“We provide vouchers so they can cash them at the clinic and get the service,” Millan said.

The program came with a $12,000 price tag for the city.

According to Millan, the city plans to giveaway 100 vouchers at the new public safety building once a month.

“There's a possibility we find grants or donations because this is coming from our budget right now,” Millan said.

The vouchers are redeemable at the Texas Wellness Spay & Neuter Clinic in McAllen. Millan said there are no spay and neuter clinics in Starr County.

