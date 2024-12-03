Rio Grande City commissioners vote to suspend police chief once again without pay

Rio Grande City commissioners have voted to suspend Police Chief Noe Castillo once again, this time without pay.

The commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the chief's previous suspension during a public hearing, which was requested by Castillo.

City officials said the suspension was due to the city investigating allegations of "negligent mismanagement" of the public utilities department that occurred while Castillo was serving as deputy city manager.

Castillo's attorney, Jay Peña, previously said he would present evidence to the commissioners showing Castillo was wrongfully suspended.

Castillo was not present at the special meeting, and Rio Grande City Mayor Gilberto Falcon prohibited Peña from speaking on his behalf.

Four out of the five commissioners voted on the suspension, one commissioner, Rogelio Olivarez, abstained from voting; it is unknown why.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.