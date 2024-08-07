Rio Grande City Grulla ISD offering afterschool program

An after school program will be available in the new school year for parents at the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District.

The program is for parents who are working or are in college.

The program originally started in 2020, and the district says they want more families to take advantage of it.

“We know our parents have busy lives… many of them are employed or go to college, so it's to help them,” Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Public Relations Director Adrian Ozuna said.

Parents can apply to the program in person at any of the district’s elementary campuses.