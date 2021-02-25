Rio Grande City mayor to give virtual state of the city address
The city of Rio Grande City will premiere this year's virtual State of the City Address on Facebook.
RGC Mayor Joel Villarreal will present the address which will highlight the accomplishments of the city and challenges faced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city.
The address is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. through the city’s Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Local businesses less busy with virtual Charro Days events
-
Records: Two men charged in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl near...
-
Hidalgo County capital murder suspects to be arraigned
-
'Fish kill' sightings continue along the Texas Coast— experts say tap water...
-
Border Patrol to increase presence at McAllen International Airport