Rio Grande City mayor to give virtual state of the city address

Photo Credit: Rio Grande City Facebook

The city of Rio Grande City will premiere this year's virtual State of the City Address on Facebook.

RGC Mayor Joel Villarreal will present the address which will highlight the accomplishments of the city and challenges faced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city.

The address is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. through the city’s Facebook page.