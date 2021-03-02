Rio Grande Valley public officials react to Gov. Abbott's order ending Texas mask mandate

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he is ending the statewide mask mandate and businesses can open at 100% capacity, effective Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services over 42,000 Texans have died due to the coronavirus as of Tuesday, March 2.

NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

Here's how public officials and organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and across the state are reacting to Gov. Abbott's executive order ending the state's mask mandate.

Rio Grande Valley Officials

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez:

"I appreciate Governor Abbott's desire to return to normalcy, but I remain concerned that, at least in Hidalgo County, we may be moving too quickly," Cortez said in a news release. "We only fell below the high hospitalization threshold a week ago, which suggests we are on the right path in combating the spread of this disease, but I would hate to see a rise in case numbers if people begin to relax caution – particularly as it relates to the removal of the mask mandate."

Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña:

"I fully understand the need and the desire to reopen, but our hospitalizations just began to decrease and vaccinations are still in the early stages. While everyone can agree that the precautionary measures taken by the community have been working, the virus is still here," O’Caña said in a news release. "I know the numbers are a little more favorable, but every day we are adding to the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. The key to stopping the community spread of the coronavirus in Mission is to continue following guidelines like social distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene and testing. As of today, all City facilities will continue to require masks for staff and visitors. That includes every City of Mission building, including the CEED (Center for Economic Development), our Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce and any facilities leased by the City."

State Officials

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Statement:

“The Texas economy is coming back stronger than ever and Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement today will help us restore the livelihoods of millions of Texas even faster. Texas has proved what I have said throughout this long year of the pandemic — we can do two things at once — maintain our economy and fight COVID-19. Today, Texas is one step closer to a return to normalcy."

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen:

"As the vaccine is rolled out, we should not let our guard down. Hospitalization rates have been dropping because of many factors, including that we as a community have been mitigating potential exposure to COVID-19 by wearing masks, limiting capacity at bars and restaurants and practicing social distancing," Gonzalez said in a news release. "I want our economy in Texas to thrive, but we cannot do that at the expense of our public health. This decision is premature and I hope businesses lead by taking the health and safety of other Texans seriously with the implementation of this new executive order next week.”

Organizations

Texas Education Agency (TEA):

"Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-34) takes effect next Wed., March 10, 2021. Updated public health guidance from TEA will be coming this week."

Nonprofit Media Organization Progress Texas:

"Every time Gov. Greg Abbott rushes to open the state, things end up getting worse,” Ed Espinoza, executive director at Progress Texas said in a news release. “We all want things to get back to normal, but Abbott’s inability to lead harms the state’s response to the pandemic just as it harmed that state’s response to the Texas freeze. We shouldn’t have to fill ICU beds in order to fulfill Abbott’s political agenda. Texans must continue to take COVID-19 seriously and wear masks as the pandemic is far from over.”

The Associated of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE):

"The largest educator association in Texas— believes that ending the statewide mask mandate is the wrong move at the wrong time. Ending mask requirements now will serve only to needlessly endanger Texas citizens at a critical moment in our collective battle against the COVID-19 pandemic."

Texas State Teacher Association:

"Gov. Abbott needs to quit obeying his political impulses and listen to the health experts, who are warning that it is too soon to let our guard down without risking potentially disastrous consequences. The experts caution us to continue the safety practices that have worked against this disease, including widespread mask use and social distancing. The Texas State Teachers Association urges the governor to keep his mask mandate in place, especially in our public schools, and see that it is enforced. We also repeat our call for the governor to give teachers and other school employees priority for the COVID vaccine."

Texas House Democratic Caucus:

“Masks work to slow the spread of COVID-19, plain and simple. The fastest way we can all get back to normal is to listen to the director of the CDC, who just said that 'now is not the time to relax restrictions,'" Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner said in a news release. "If the last year has taught us anything, it is that we need to listen to doctors and scientists more, not less. Unfortunately, Governor Abbot is desperate to distract from his recent failures during the winter storm and is trying to change the subject."

Texas Association of Business (TAB):

“Today’s decision will unleash the full might of the Texas economy and create more and better-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. Furthermore, this will lead to a full economic recovery not only for our state, but the entire country, and TAB applauds the Governor’s announcement today.”

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Last update: 3/2 @ 7:12 p.m.