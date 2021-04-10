Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 56,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Texas DSHS says

The Rio Grande Valley will receive more than 56,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The shots will be distributed to dozens of providers across the Rio Grande Valley. The four counties in the Valley will receive the following number of vaccines:

• Cameron County- 30,280 first doses

• Hidalgo County- 24,930 first doses

• Willacy County- 100 first doses

• Starr County- 1,400 first doses

Click here to see the entire list of providers that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine the week of April 12 .

Texas DSHS notes that the addresses included in the list are shipping addresses, and not necessarily where vaccination is occurring.