Rio Grande Valley to receive nearly 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines
Despite the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments, the state of Texas is set to receive nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week with nearly 70,000 headed to the Rio Grande Valley.
This represents biggest shipment to the area in 19 weeks of vaccine allocations.
The majority of the doses – 46,380 - are headed for Cameron County as the counties of Hidalgo and Starr sees fewer dosages.
Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can sign up at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov or contact their primary care doctor.
Below is a list of Valley providers that will receive a shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 19. The addresses listed below are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccination is occurring.
Cameron County
|Provider Name
|Address
|City
|Total Doses
|Ut Health Rgv Multispecialty
|2106 Treasure Hills Blvd Ste 1.326
|Harlingen
|1,170 (Pfizer)
|Ccdhhs San Benito Nursing Office
|1390 W Expressway 83
|San Benito
|6,000 (Moderna)
|Brownsville Kiddie Health Center
|95 E Price Rd Bldg F
|Brownsville
|100 (Moderna)
|Brownsville Pharmacy #3 L.L.C
|800 E. Alton Gloor Blvd Brownsville
|Brownsville
|100 (Moderna)
|Carlos Rosas MD PA
|704 Paredes Line Rd Ste A
|Brownsville
|1,270 (100 Moderna, 1,170 Pfizer)
|Central Administration Building BISD
|708 Palm BLVD
|Brownsville
|1,170 (Pfizer)
|Mindful Pediatrics
|2200 Boca Chica Blvd
|Brownsville
|1,170 (Pfizer)
|Su Clinica Familiar - Brownsville
|105 E Alton Gloor Blvd
|Brownsville
|100 (Moderna)
|Triangle Specialized Family Clinic
|1805 E Ruben M Torres Blvd
|Brownsville
|
200 (Moderna)
|UTHealth RGV AHEC Primary Care At Bob Clark
|9901 California Rd
|Brownsville
|
400 (Moderna)
|DSHS Harlingen (RE)
|601 W Sesame Drive STE 100
|Harlingen
|
33,530 (23,000 Moderna, 10,530 Pfizer)
|Salinas Pharmacy Inc
|500 N Sam Houston Blvd
|San Benito
|
1,170 (Pfizer)
Hidalgo County
|Provider Name
|Address
|City
|Total Doses
|DHR Health
|5501 S MCCOLL RD
|Edinburg
|7,020 (Pfizer)
|Lhd Hidalgo County Health Department (Re)
|1304 S 25th Ave Edinburg
|Edinburg
|6,000 (Moderna)
|Ut Health Rgv Employee Health Edinburg
|1210 W Schunior St
|Edinburg
|1,170 (Pfizer)
|Edinburg CISD Health Services Department
|411 N 8th Ave
|Edinburg
|4,000 (Moderna)
|Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Edinburg
|301 N 87th St
|Edinburg
|100 (Moderna)
|Babies And Children's Clinic
|900 W Sam Houston Blvd Ste 1
|Pharr
|1,170 (Pfizer)
|PHARR CHILDRENS DAY AND NIGHT CLINIC
|807 N CAGE BLVD
|Pharr
|2,340 (Pfizer)
Starr County
|Provider Name
|Address
|City
|Total Doses
|Family Health Center Llp
|2768 Pharmacy Rd
|Rio Grande City
|1,000 (Moderna)
|Roma Family Health Clinic - Roma 1
|640 E Bravo Blvd # 110397
|Roma
|200 (Moderna)
Willacy County
|Provider Name
|Address
|City
|Total Doses
|Smith Family Medicine
|165 S 6th St
|Raymondville
|100 (Moderna)
More News
News Video
-
Mission church donates Chromebooks to local non-profit
-
Rio Grande Valley to receive nearly 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines
-
McAllen firefighters rescue disabled man from house fire
-
'It's like a business:' Experts say cartels are turning to social media...
-
DPS investigates fatal auto-pedestrian crash near San Manuel