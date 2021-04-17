Rio Grande Valley to receive nearly 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines

Despite the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments, the state of Texas is set to receive nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week with nearly 70,000 headed to the Rio Grande Valley.

This represents biggest shipment to the area in 19 weeks of vaccine allocations.

The majority of the doses – 46,380 - are headed for Cameron County as the counties of Hidalgo and Starr sees fewer dosages.

Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can sign up at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov or contact their primary care doctor.

Below is a list of Valley providers that will receive a shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine the week of March 19. The addresses listed below are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccination is occurring.

Cameron County

Provider Name Address City Total Doses Ut Health Rgv Multispecialty 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd Ste 1.326 Harlingen 1,170 (Pfizer) Ccdhhs San Benito Nursing Office 1390 W Expressway 83 San Benito 6,000 (Moderna) Brownsville Kiddie Health Center 95 E Price Rd Bldg F Brownsville 100 (Moderna) Brownsville Pharmacy #3 L.L.C 800 E. Alton Gloor Blvd Brownsville Brownsville 100 (Moderna) Carlos Rosas MD PA 704 Paredes Line Rd Ste A Brownsville 1,270 (100 Moderna, 1,170 Pfizer) Central Administration Building BISD 708 Palm BLVD Brownsville 1,170 (Pfizer) Mindful Pediatrics 2200 Boca Chica Blvd Brownsville 1,170 (Pfizer) Su Clinica Familiar - Brownsville 105 E Alton Gloor Blvd Brownsville 100 (Moderna) Triangle Specialized Family Clinic 1805 E Ruben M Torres Blvd Brownsville 200 (Moderna) UTHealth RGV AHEC Primary Care At Bob Clark 9901 California Rd Brownsville 400 (Moderna) DSHS Harlingen (RE) 601 W Sesame Drive STE 100 Harlingen 33,530 (23,000 Moderna, 10,530 Pfizer) Salinas Pharmacy Inc 500 N Sam Houston Blvd San Benito 1,170 (Pfizer)

Hidalgo County

Provider Name Address City Total Doses DHR Health 5501 S MCCOLL RD Edinburg 7,020 (Pfizer) Lhd Hidalgo County Health Department (Re) 1304 S 25th Ave Edinburg Edinburg 6,000 (Moderna) Ut Health Rgv Employee Health Edinburg 1210 W Schunior St Edinburg 1,170 (Pfizer) Edinburg CISD Health Services Department 411 N 8th Ave Edinburg 4,000 (Moderna) Nuestra Clinica Del Valle - Edinburg 301 N 87th St Edinburg 100 (Moderna) Babies And Children's Clinic 900 W Sam Houston Blvd Ste 1 Pharr 1,170 (Pfizer) PHARR CHILDRENS DAY AND NIGHT CLINIC 807 N CAGE BLVD Pharr 2,340 (Pfizer)

Starr County

Provider Name Address City Total Doses Family Health Center Llp 2768 Pharmacy Rd Rio Grande City 1,000 (Moderna) Roma Family Health Clinic - Roma 1 640 E Bravo Blvd # 110397 Roma 200 (Moderna)

Willacy County