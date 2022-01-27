Rio Hondo RV park reports mail delivery issues

Mail not being delivered or picked up at an RV park in Rio Hondo is causing concern for residents and management.

Residents at River Ranch Resort RV Park in Rio Hondo expressed their concerns over the mail issues on Thursday.

"I put a letter in the mailbox on Friday," River Ranch resident Mary Hawks said. "Monday, I went to put another letter in and opened up the box, and there sat my letter. Along with about 80 others."

Tina Snow, the property manager, says she was informed by a postmaster that the park's front mailbox was not approved by the USPS.

US Postal officials say they plan to meet with the park's staff and residents to assess the issue.

