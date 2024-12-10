Riverbank being cleared of brush in Roma thanks to state and federal partnership

On the riverbank in Roma lies the birding center, one of the city's main attractions

Underneath it is thick brush. Birds and birdwatchers spend a lot of time there, and it's also where law enforcement says migrants and smugglers are spending a lot of time hiding.

Now, the city is working with state and federal law enforcement to clear out some of the brush.

“We will work to install lighting in collaboration with the [Texas Military Department] and other entities in the project [to build] lighting, benches, BBQ pits,” Roma Director of Development Services Daniel Garza said.

Garza said the city of Roma is in a partnership with the TMD and the U.S. Border Patrol to clear out some of the trees and plants here. Garza said the project would give more visibility for law enforcement on the border.

With the TMD footing the bill, it's also giving the city a chance to renovate their observation deck.

“Birding is a big hobby here in Roma, we are working with TMD to upgrade the surfacing in order to create a walking trail that people can use for physical exercise, possibly even make this trail a 5K," Garza said. “The city gets involved in this by making sure they're protecting our trees and the native plants. We want to make sure it preserves a hobby and our environment."

Garza said the city is assisting the TMD by helping plan and contact property owners. They are also in charge of brush collection.

Watch the video above for the full story.