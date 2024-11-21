Road closures announced for McAllen Holiday Parade

The city of McAllen announced the road closures for this year's holiday parade.

Multiple streets will be blocked around Veterans Memorial Stadium, including portions of 23rd Street, Bicentennial Boulevard and Pecan Boulevard.

The parade route is about 1.5 miles long.

"We intend to start closing Bicentennial Boulevard on Friday starting at noon then progressively through Saturday," McAllen City Commissioner District 2 Joaquin "J.J." Zamora said. "Then by 4 p.m., all the streets from Nolana to Houston will be closed, as well as part of 23rd street."

Those closures begin on Friday, Dec. 6, the day before the parade.

Those planning to attend will need to park further away. The city has Metro Polar Express, a park-and-ride shuttle service to help everyone get to the parade.

For more details on the parade route, click here.