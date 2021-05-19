Road closures issued as Flash Flood Warning in effect

CITY OF EDINBURG

The following intersections are out of service and should be considered a 4 way stop:

CITY OF McALLEN

The following streets in McAllen are either closed or the traffic signals are out.

CITY OF MISSION

The following streets are experiencing road closures:

Conway and 1st

13th and Dunlap

La Lomita to 1st Street

W. Bus. 83 from Walsh to Los Ebanos

Dunlap from Tom Landry to 13th

Traffic signals are currently out in the following intersections and should be approached as a 4-way stop:

Conway and Tom Landry

Mayberry and Bus. 83

Conway and Bus. 83

Los Ebanos and 495

Shary and 495

CITY OF HARLINGEN

Standing water in the following areas: