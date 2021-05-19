x

Road closures issued as Flash Flood Warning in effect

4 hours 59 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, May 19 2021 May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 10:07 AM May 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
This article will be updated with road closures as we receive them.

CITY OF EDINBURG

The following intersections are out of service and should be considered a 4 way stop:

CITY OF McALLEN

The following streets in McAllen are either closed or the traffic signals are out. 

CITY OF MISSION

The following streets are experiencing road closures:

  • Conway and 1st
  • 13th and Dunlap
  • La Lomita to 1st Street
  • W. Bus. 83 from Walsh to Los Ebanos
  • Dunlap from Tom Landry to 13th

Traffic signals are currently out in the following intersections and should be approached as a 4-way stop:

  • Conway and Tom Landry
  • Mayberry and Bus. 83
  • Conway and Bus. 83
  • Los Ebanos and 495
  • Shary and 495

CITY OF HARLINGEN

Standing water in the following areas: 

  • Northbound expwy 77 by Sams, Paradise Park, Wilson Rd & Primera
  • Bus. 77 from North Y to Loop 499
  • 800-900 E Tyler Ave down to one lane
  • Teege & Frontage
  • Northbond Ed Carey Frontage
  • 3rd st /Commerce
  • 500/600 blk of E Taft by Sam Houston Elementary School area
  • Eye St by the pd and Commerce/Jefferson flooded
  • Downtown area

