Road closures issued as Flash Flood Warning in effect
This article will be updated with road closures as we receive them.
CITY OF EDINBURG
The following intersections are out of service and should be considered a 4 way stop:
CITY OF McALLEN
The following streets in McAllen are either closed or the traffic signals are out.
CITY OF MISSION
The following streets are experiencing road closures:
- Conway and 1st
- 13th and Dunlap
- La Lomita to 1st Street
- W. Bus. 83 from Walsh to Los Ebanos
- Dunlap from Tom Landry to 13th
Traffic signals are currently out in the following intersections and should be approached as a 4-way stop:
- Conway and Tom Landry
- Mayberry and Bus. 83
- Conway and Bus. 83
- Los Ebanos and 495
- Shary and 495
CITY OF HARLINGEN
Standing water in the following areas:
- • Northbound expwy 77 by Sams, Paradise Park, Wilson Rd & Primera
- • Bus. 77 from North Y to Loop 499
- • 800-900 E Tyler Ave down to one lane
- • Teege & Frontage
- • Northbond Ed Carey Frontage
- • 3rd st /Commerce
- • 500/600 blk of E Taft by Sam Houston Elementary School area
- • Eye St by the pd and Commerce/Jefferson flooded
- • Downtown area