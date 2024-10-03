Road expansion proposed along Bentsen Road in McAllen
The city of McAllen and the Texas Department of Transportation are proposing a road expansion project along Bentsen Road.
People who live along the road say during rush hour, there is a line of cars that stretch back over a mile.
City officials say the road would be extended between Mile 3 and Mile 5. They say it's needed to keep up with the growth around the city.
"This area has development. The traffic is already there, so we are going out there and putting these projects together to facilitate traffic," McAllen Director of Engineering Eduardo Mendoza said.
McAllen city officials say for this project to work, they would need to acquire some land from people for construction purposes.
McAllen has several public meetings set for next week to talk about this proposed project.
They will have a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. and an in-person meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Chile De Monte the cat
-
Arraignment held for man accused of causing crash that killed Cameron County...
-
Brownsville team keeping tradition alive with an Escaramuza
-
Edinburg juvenile correctional officer arrested on bribery charges
-
Suspect identified in Edcouch bar stabbing
Sports Video
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...