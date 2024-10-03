Road expansion proposed along Bentsen Road in McAllen

The city of McAllen and the Texas Department of Transportation are proposing a road expansion project along Bentsen Road.

People who live along the road say during rush hour, there is a line of cars that stretch back over a mile.

City officials say the road would be extended between Mile 3 and Mile 5. They say it's needed to keep up with the growth around the city.

"This area has development. The traffic is already there, so we are going out there and putting these projects together to facilitate traffic," McAllen Director of Engineering Eduardo Mendoza said.

McAllen city officials say for this project to work, they would need to acquire some land from people for construction purposes.

McAllen has several public meetings set for next week to talk about this proposed project.

They will have a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. and an in-person meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

