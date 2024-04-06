Roma boil water notice may be lifted next week

The city of Roma announced they anticipate lifting their boil water notice by Wednesday, April 10, at the latest.

The boil water notice was issued on March 15 after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that the water in Roma has had high levels of turbidity — or cloudy water — since August 2023.

In a Friday social media post, the city of Roma said they’ve taken many steps to ensure water quality — such as replacing water turbidity meters — to address the notice.

The city will collect water samples for testing.

“Based on the current progress and steps outlined, we anticipate being able to lift the boil water notice by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday, assuming all lab test results are negative,” the city posted.

Channel 5 News will keep you updated on the status of the boil water notice.