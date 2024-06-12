Roma ISD introducing music program to elementary students

Ask any educator, and they'll say the fine art programs have a positive impact on children.

That's why Roma Independent School District is launching a new program this fall.

Starting in August, elementary students at Roma ISD will get to experience the magic music brings. It's the first time music classes will be offered.

Before this year, kids would have to wait until they got to middle school to be a part of a music class.

The district says introducing kids to music at a young age can have many benefits in the classroom. It helps with their creativity, language and motor skills and helps promote teamwork.

Right now, it will only be offered to 4th and 5th grade students.

"I'm most excited for all of us to be together and all of us playing all instruments," student Elian Yael Garza said.

Garza is a 5th grade student who already has a music background. His dad is a mariachi director with the district, and he says he is already learning how to play the trumpet.

"He has taught me how to sing and how to do the notes of the trumpets, and we listen to music so we can get it on our brain," Garza said.

Students will have music lessons two to three times a week.

The program's director says they are looking into getting different instruments, so students can learn how to play. They will also learn how to read music and how to perform.

The district says they want to help students be well-rounded in music, that way they are prepared when joining music programs like choir, orchestra or mariachi when they get older.