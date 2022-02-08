Roma ISD superintendent announces retirement

Carlos Guzman. Photo Credit: Roma ISD

After eight years on the job, Roma ISD Superintendent Carlos Guzman announced he will step down from the job in June.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Guzman cited the need to spend time with his family as the reason for his retirement.

“While I have enjoyed every second of being your superintendent, I have missed some of my life too - special moments with my children, and helping my parents through their golden years,” Guzman stated in the letter. “So, I have decided it’s time for me to grasp the chance to spend precious moments with my family because you never know what lies ahead.”

Guzman is credited with earning the district recognition as one of the highest academically performing school districts in the State of Texas, according to the district. In 2019, Guzman earned the title of the Region 1 Regional Superintendent of the Year for his commitment to excellence in education and passion for motivating students.

The Roma ISD Board of Trustees will immediately begin to search for Guzman’s replacement prior to his last date of employment with the district, which is June 30, 2022.

“The goal of the board is to select a candidate that will ensure that a high-quality education continues to be available to all children of the community of the best school district in South Texas, Roma ISD,” the district added in a statement.