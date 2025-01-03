Roma police chief: Verbal altercation leads to officer-involved shooting

A verbal altercation between a man and a woman in a parking lot led to an officer-involved shooting, according to Roma Police Chief Iv Garza.

Garza said the shooting took place on December 30 at around 7 p.m. Roma police officers were dispatched to an O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot, located on U.S. Highway 83 near Efren Ramirez Avenue, in response to a man and a woman engaged in a verbal altercation.

According to Garza, during the course of the investigation, the unidentified man fled the scene, leading to a pursuit. The pursuit ended in a shooting involving a Roma police officer on U.S. Highway 83, east of FM 649 in Garceño.

Garza did not give specifics on what led up to the shooting.

At the request of the Roma Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.