Saloman Campos Jr. found not guilty of capital murder in 'El Gallito' trial

After deliberating for a few hours, the jury has found Saloman Campos Jr. not guilty of capital murder in the murder of his uncle and former Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

The jury and defense rested their cases after weeks of testimony. They gave their closing arguments on Monday.

Campos faced multiple charges including capital murder and commit the offense of kidnapping or party to an offense.

RELATED COVERAGE: Defense rests their case in ‘El Gallito’ murder trial

The state said the jury is to consider circumstantial evidence that proves Campos was following Gonzales and consider evidence that showed Campos had purchased spytech days before Gonzales went missing and canceled hours after he was reported missing.

The state says Campos' own mother told police that her son would do anything for money and Gonzales' younger sister, Mary Ann, admitted to Harlingen police that she told Campos to follow Gonzales.

Mary Ann later retracted that statement and said she lied trying to protect her nephew from police.

The state said they believe Campos acted on the behalf of Mary Ann, but they don’t have enough evidence to charge her.

The defense said this was a case of a family feud between brothers and sisters, a feud that Campos had no part in.

They said Campos was always up front and honest with police about where he was and what he was doing the morning of his uncle's disappearance.

The defense brought up the fact that Harlingen police lost the first six months of evidence in this investigation.

They said Gonzales' son, EJ, created the Google timeline himself with the help of Harlingen police lead investigator Manuel Tovar.

The defense also pointed out that no other people were investigated, and a weapon was not found.