San Benito CISD police officer brings Christmas cheer to elementary students

Small acts of kindness come naturally for a San Benito Consolidated Independent School District police officer.

Ruby Olivarez's job is to protect students at Fred Booth Elementary School, and this year she used her own money for a Christmas first.

"It made me feel good helping other people. So that's what made me realize I want to be a public servant. I want to be out there helping the families that need the help," Olivarez said.

Olivarez decided to give back to the students in a big way and paid out of pocket for over 20 kids in the district to take pictures with Santa Claus.

"Some of these students never had a Christmas photo and I wanted to be able to provide that to them," Olivarez said.

This came after one of the kids told Olivarez she didn't have enough money for a picture.

"In my mind, I said it's only a dollar, I will go ahead and pay the dollar, I always have loose change," Olivarez said. "She told me, my sister died last year and my mom has cancer, so it just broke my heart."

Olivarez went home, and the next day brought a bag filled with change she had won playing Loteria.

"I am going to pay for the kids that are not able to afford pictures. I want to see them smile, this is the reason I am here," Olivarez said.

Olivarez posted her act of kindness on Facebook and the post quickly went viral with over 2,000 likes and more than 800 shares.

She says the reason she comes to work every day is to protect and give back to the kids anyway she can.

Watch the video above for the full story.