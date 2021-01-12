San Benito fire chief dies due to COVID-19 complications

Photo courtesy: City of San Benito

San Benito Fire Chief Danny Watkins died Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications, according to the city.

He was 67.

Watkins had been battling the coronavirus since December 2020.

A Bellville, Texas native, Watkins was hired as San Benito’s fire chief in August 2019.

“Chief Watkins was a complete professional and a friend to all,” San Benito City Manager Manuel De La Rosa said in a statement. “This is not only a terrible loss to the City’s Fire Department and all those who had the honor of working with him here at the City, but also a terrible loss to the entire community.”

Watkins is survived by his wife, Debbie, and two adult sons.