San Benito fire chief dies due to COVID-19 complications
San Benito Fire Chief Danny Watkins died Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications, according to the city.
He was 67.
Watkins had been battling the coronavirus since December 2020.
A Bellville, Texas native, Watkins was hired as San Benito’s fire chief in August 2019.
“Chief Watkins was a complete professional and a friend to all,” San Benito City Manager Manuel De La Rosa said in a statement. “This is not only a terrible loss to the City’s Fire Department and all those who had the honor of working with him here at the City, but also a terrible loss to the entire community.”
Watkins is survived by his wife, Debbie, and two adult sons.
