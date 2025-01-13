San Benito woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly Harlingen crash

Maria Rodriguez Muniz.

A San Benito woman faces up to 20 years in prison in connection with a 2023 crash that killed a motorcyclist in Harlingen, court records show.

Maria Rodriguez Muniz pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of collision involving death in connection with the crash.

As previously reported, Muniz was arrested in connection with an Oct. 15, 2023 crash in Harlingen that killed 83-year-old Loyal Clark “Fox” Temple.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Muniz caused the crash on Business 83 west of Bass Boulevard in Harlingen. According to a news release, Muniz “attempted to make a left turn onto Karr Avenue and drove onto the inside lane of the eastbound lanes of travel.”

Temple, who was driving eastbound, attempted to avoid colliding into Muniz’s vehicle and drove into a parking lot and collided with a tree, DPS said.

Temple died at the scene. DPS originally said Muniz did not stop and render aid following the crash.

Court records show Muniz’s original charge of criminal negligent homicide will be dismissed due to the plea agreement.

Muniz faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sentencing was set for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.