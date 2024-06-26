San Juan man sentenced on charges of sexually assaulting a child

Luis Martin Ortiz. Photo credit: Office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

A 36-year-old San Juan man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexually assaulting a child, according to a news release.

Luis Martin Ortiz pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to a Wednesday news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Ortiz was arrested after a female minor made an outcry against him to a local school district on Oct. 28, 2021. According to the release, the minor said she had been sexually abused by Ortiz over the course of eight years ever since she was a 6-year-old.

Through an investigation conducted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, a second victim turned up who said she was assaulted by Ortiz when she was 7 years old.

“Ortiz subjected innocent children to unimaginable horrors and deserves the harsh punishment that was imposed on him,” Palacios stated in the news release. “I urge members of the community to remain vigilant and report any incident to law enforcement when you suspect a child may be in danger.”