San Juan police chief placed on paid administrative leave

The San Juan City Commission placed longtime police Chief Juan Gonzalez on paid administrative leave Tuesday.

After meeting in executive session, the City Commission placed Gonzalez on paid administrative leave Tuesday afternoon, said City Manager Ben Arjona.

Arjona said he couldn't provide any details about the decision, which he called a personnel matter.

"The mayor and City Commission are looking out for the best interests of the city," Arjona said, adding that paid administrative leave didn't necessarily indicate any wrongdoing by the chief.

Gonzalez couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Arjona said the city didn't appoint an acting police chief.

Capt. Reymundo Casarez may handle day-to-day decisionmaking, Arjona said.

Gonzalez spent 20 years with the Pharr Police Department before becoming the San Juan police chief in February 2009, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records.

He created a regional SWAT team, graduated from the FBI National Academy and served on the Texas Police Chiefs Association executive board.