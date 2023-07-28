San Juan police seeking missing man

The San Juan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Israel “Rayito” Guerrero Jr. was last seen on Monday, July 10 at the 1700 block of Sylvia Circle, according to a news release from police.

The 40-year-old man is described as having brown hair and eyes, a height of 5’9” and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.

Those with any information regarding Guerrero’s whereabouts are urged to contact the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.