San Juan police seeking missing man
The San Juan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Israel “Rayito” Guerrero Jr. was last seen on Monday, July 10 at the 1700 block of Sylvia Circle, according to a news release from police.
The 40-year-old man is described as having brown hair and eyes, a height of 5’9” and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.
Those with any information regarding Guerrero’s whereabouts are urged to contact the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen kicks off MXLAN Festival weekend
-
Slain San Perlita teen remembered as a 'kind soul' by his father
-
10-year-old girl injured in Edinburg crash that claimed the life of three...
-
Rio Grande Valley Humane Society asking the public to participate in National...
-
Engineering company looking at sites for potential Hidalgo County animal shelter
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals