San Juan woman becomes first Hispanic to win Toastmasters' public speaking world championship

Luisa Montalvo is no stranger to storytelling.

“My mom was a district manager for Avon, and so she would speak in front of 200 Avon ladies,” Montalvo said. “I was 10 or 12 years old, and she would ask us to come and speak in front of the crowd."

Montalvo’s practice growing up, and her mom's encouragement, are what pushed her to compete in the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking in California.

On August 17, Montalvo reached the championship level, beating out 30,000 participants from 150 countries, and became the first Hispanic to win the award, according to the Toastmasters’ website.

Montalvo’s speech — titled “37 strangers” — was about the team of 37 first responders and medical professionals who revived her after her heart stopped beating for six minutes following a car accident.

“Best sleep ever,” Montalvo said.

The accident left Montalvo wheelchair bound.

“So many people, not even knowing me, not mattering where I was from, who I was… and even if it wasn't their job 10 people drove by the accident and rushed to try to help me,” Montalvo said. “How beautiful is that?"

Montalvo’s victory came just weeks after she lost the person that started her passion.

Now, Montalvo honors her mom and the people who saved her by spreading her message of kindness among strangers.

“It's in us to want to help, and that's all I wanted to convey to my audience that if we can go back to that instead of being so divided, I think that would be a beautiful place to be," Montalvo said.

Watch the video above for the full story.