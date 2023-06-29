SBA will hold informational session on disaster relief for Cameron County residents

Victims from the Cameron County storms can apply for low interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

On Tuesday, there will be an informational session on that disaster relief for those with any questions.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Education and Economic Development Center in Mission at 801 North Bryan Road. The information will be given in English and Spanish.

Those who plan to attend will need to register online.