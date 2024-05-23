School activities in Starr County affected by hot weather

The forecast from the First Warn 5 Weather Team shows temperatures at or near the triple digits for the next few days, and Starr County will be the hottest part of the Rio Grande Valley.

On Tuesday, classes were cancelled at the Ramiro Barrera Middle School after the Roma Independent School District announced their A/C was broken.

Kids whose parents couldn't watch them during the day were able to stay at another school gym with working A/C.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD announced graduation times for their outdoor high school commencement ceremonies are being delayed by 90 minutes due to the heat.

Watch the video above for the full story.

