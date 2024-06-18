School consolidation plans underway at Brownsville ISD

It’s a busy summer for Brownsville ISD as they spend the next two months moving equipment, rearranging staff and renaming three elementary schools.

All those changes, plus adding signs with the schools' new names, is expected to cost around $95,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Brownsville ISD announces new names for schools that are part of consolidation plan

It’s all part of the district’s consolidation plans to close three elementary campuses — Cromack Elementary, Garza Elementary and Del Castillo Elementary — to help them tackle a $20 million deficit.

District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez says the district is saving over $3 million by combining the three elementary schools.

The district is moving staff, including teachers, from the closing schools to open positions within the district.

Students from the closing schools will be moved to receiving schools that are being renamed.

As for the vacant buildings, the district says they still need to do a comprehensive study to understand what buildings throughout the district they want to keep or which ones they won't need.

“I do anticipate that some properties would be available for sale to our community,” Chavez said. “There may be some other purpose that somebody may think of."

The district plans to have the new signs with the updated school names before the start of the new school year.

Between the three closing campuses, the district is relocating a total of 934 students.

