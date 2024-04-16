Search for missing swimmer near Port Mansfield suspended after 24 hours

After 24 hours, authorities have suspended the search for the 19-year-old swimmer who was swept away by the current on Monday, according to the Corpus Christi Coast Guard.

Angel Huertas was swimming with friends near Port Mansfield in the area known as east land cut on Padre Island when a riptide pulled him away. His friends were reported as safe.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the call for help came in at 10:45 a.m. and a search crew arrived at around 11:50 a.m. Rescue crews searched by boat and helicopter looking for Huertas and after sunset they began searching by air.