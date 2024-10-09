Second annual Avocado Festival set to have lots of family fun
It's a festival to celebrate a fruit, and not just any fruit, it's the avocado.
The second annual Avocado Festival is happening in Pharr.
Pharr Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Carlos Sanchez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what type of family fun people can expect and also gives details on the musical lineup.
The Avocado Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 in downtown Pharr, gates open at 2 p.m.
For more information, click here.
