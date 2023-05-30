Second Victim Hit by Stray Bullet in Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE – Investigators in Cameron County are reporting a second celebratory gunfire incident.

Sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Sergio Olmedo was in Cameron Park on New Year’s Day when he was hit by a stray bullet in his left foot. It happened exactly as the clock struck midnight.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS was told Olmedo drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Deputy Gus Reyna reminds people, it’s important to celebrate responsibly.

“You know, once you discharge a weapon up in the air, that bullet has to come down,” said Reyna. “Today, it was these two individuals. Tomorrow, it could be one of their family members.”

Reyna says they’re still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.