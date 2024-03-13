Security camera program aims to assist Brownsville police

The Brownsville Police Department is asking residents to register their security cameras with them.

The Camera Registry Program gives Brownsville police access to camera feeds from businesses if someone calls 9-1-1.

Police won’t have access to camera feeds from homeowners registered with the program. Instead, police will ask homeowners for the video.

“It’ll be in high traffic areas where we want to keep the area safe, our response time so it can be faster,” Brownsville police officer Jacqueline Ramirez said.

Any business or household that signs up will go through an integration process.

“That gives us access to check the cameras in the perimeter in the radius,” Ramirez said.

Dispatch would then be able to check the cameras and share what they see with investigators.

The city does already have their own cameras throughout downtown.

So far, over 100 homes have signed up for the program, but police say businesses have not signed up.

For more information, and to sign up to the program, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.