x

Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County

6 hours 39 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, December 04 2022 Dec 4, 2022 December 04, 2022 2:12 PM December 04, 2022 in News - Local

Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week.

Those three families adopted seven children between them.

One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. 

"We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father Alex Hall said.

"She gets to be ours forever," mother 

Channel 5 News learned that 44 children in Cameron County still need to be adopted, and children in Hidalgo, Willacy, and Starr County as well.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days