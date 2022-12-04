Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County

Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week.

Those three families adopted seven children between them.

One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering.

"We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father Alex Hall said.

"She gets to be ours forever," mother

Channel 5 News learned that 44 children in Cameron County still need to be adopted, and children in Hidalgo, Willacy, and Starr County as well.