Seven Valley delegates to spotlight immigration, smuggling issues at Republican National Convention

Seven Valley delegates will be headed to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to represent the region's priorities.

Every four years, Texas Republicans break out the big white hats to meet colleagues from around the country. Hundreds of delegates will be in Milwaukee from July 15 through July 18 for the convention

"It's been a rough time for Americans, here in South Texas especially," At-Large Delegate for Congressional District 15 Adrienne Peña Garza said.

Garza points to immigration, smuggling and inflation as issues that need attention.

"While the rest of the state and country seems to be trending left in many areas, our area is trending right, and I think it's because the Hispanic community is conservative, and underneath Trump policies I believe we prospered," Garza said.

This year, the delegation from Texas will vote to confirm Donald Trump as their nominee for President of the United States.

Garza says the Rio Grande Valley got additional seats on the Republican delegation after the turnout the Valley showed for Governor Greg Abbott during his last race.

"Our turnout for Governor Abbott was so big, and so it allowed us to have more of a weighted vote. So when we ran for these positions, or when the delegates ran for these positions, they had more of a weighted vote, and so we did have a strong delegation from South Texas," Garza said.

Expenses for the trip are on those visiting, but they see it as an important opportunity.

