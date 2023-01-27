Sharyland ISD parents protest reassignment of school principal
Several parents whose children attend Harry Shimotsu Elementary showed up to the campus demanding answers regarding the principal’s reassignment.
The parents said they found out Principal Anthony Limon was being moved to a different campus through a messaging app and not from the Sharyland Independent School District.
The district said Limon accepted his new position at B.L. Gray Junior High School, and declined to comment further due to personnel matters.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen woman who survived crash now advocates for truck safety
-
Sharyland ISD parents protest reassignment of school principal
-
McAllen police seeking driver of suspect vehicle in catalytic converter theft
-
Pharr man sentenced to federal prison after attempting to sell narcotics to...
-
Valley instructor touts benefits of martial arts classes