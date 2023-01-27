Sharyland ISD parents protest reassignment of school principal

Several parents whose children attend Harry Shimotsu Elementary showed up to the campus demanding answers regarding the principal’s reassignment.

The parents said they found out Principal Anthony Limon was being moved to a different campus through a messaging app and not from the Sharyland Independent School District.

The district said Limon accepted his new position at B.L. Gray Junior High School, and declined to comment further due to personnel matters.