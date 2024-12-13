Sheriff’s office investigating after assault hospitalizes Brownsville man

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an assault hospitalized a Brownsville man in critical condition, acceding to a news release.

Raul Rodriguez, 35, was identified as the man who was found with a life-threatening injury on his head Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

According to a news release, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 6400 block of Camper Dr. in the Mobile Home Estates Subdivision Thursday at around 10:45 a.m. when they found Rodriguez.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 5 News they believe Rodriguez was attacked by a group of three or four people who are on the run.

Anyone with any information in connection with the assault is urged to call the Cameron County Sheriff's Office at 956-554-6700.