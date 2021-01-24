Sheriff's Office: Man booked on murder charges after deadly shooting in rural Palmview

Nathan Joan Arredondo was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on murder charges on Saturday, Jan. 23. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

A man was booked into Hidalgo County jail on murder charges for his role in a deadly shooting in rural Palmview on Saturday morning, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Nathan Joan Arredondo will be charged with the shooting death of 21-year-old Heriberto Gomez on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

RELATED: Hidalgo County sheriff: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting

Deputies responded to a welfare check call near Watson Road at about 12:23 a.m on Saturday.

When they arrived, deputies found Gomez with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Gomez was transported to McAllen Medical Trauma Center, where her was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing Arredondo shoot Gomez after an altercation, according to the news release.

At about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, investigators received a call from U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint agents saying they had Arredondo in custody.

Agents say they ran a check on Arredondo as he was attempting to cross the checkpoint, and learned he was a person on a BOLO for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators picked up Arredondo from the Sarita checkpoint and transported him to the Hidalgo County jail, where he was booked on murder charges.

Gomez's murder remains under investigation. Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 956-383-8114.