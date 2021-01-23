Hidalgo County sheriff: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting

An alleged shooter is in custody after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning, Sheriff Eddie Guerra said via Twitter.

Deputies responded to the shooting west of Watson Road on Sotira Street in rural Palmview at about 12:33 a.m.

Deputies found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The suspected shooter is in custody, Guerra said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.