Shut down by the pandemic, Brownsville bar plans to reopen in 2021

For the Kraken Lounge in Brownsville, the new year is a new opportunity.

Daniel Alvarado was forced to shut down the Kraken Lounge when the coronavirus pandemic struck Brownsville. The bar lost $100,000.

While some bars reopened as restaurants and others returned with limited capacity, Alvarado said he decided to wait.

"As much as we wanted to open up sooner and this and that, there was a lot of stuff that wasn't adding up," Alvarado said.

In 2021, though, the Kraken Lounge will reopen.

Alvarado said the Kraken Lounge will welcome customers again under COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"They're going to have to follow guidelines if they want to be in here," Alvarado said. "It's just what it is. And by now, people should already know."

Alvarado said 2020 was difficult, but he believes 2021 will be a better year.

"There was one thing that kept me going through all this. And it was: It can't get any worse," Alvarado said. "Next year's going to be better. It has to be better. Something good has to come out of this."

Watch the video for the full story.