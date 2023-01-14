Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting

Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday.

Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.

RELATED: Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

The six suspects were among the nine people arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police say they found Serna on the 1600 block of Beaumont St. with shooting wounds to the upper body on Oct. 2, 2022. McAllen police established the disturbance had originated at the downtown McAllen bar No Manches Wuey.

RELATED: Police: Three charged with murder in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

Serna died on Oct. 6, 2022.

Three other individuals — Hugo Ivan Ojeda of Donna; Jennifer Lopez of Alamo and Viviana Gomez — were also arrested in connection with the shooting. A search for them through Hidalgo County court records did not show indictments against them.