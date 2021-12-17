Small Businesses Creating Positive Impact on Community

HARLINGEN – U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon says small business owners are the glue of their community.

McMahon explained that as small businesses grow and prosper, the areas where they are located do as well due to the increase of their city's tax base.

"About 68 cents of each dollar that is spent at a small business in the community stays in the community, as opposed to spending it outside," added McMahon.

The Small Business Administration is now working on developing online tools to give free help to business owners.

