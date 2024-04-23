Smart Living: Children and risky skincare routines

Establishing a skin care routine is important at any age, but some kids might be taking it a little too far and they may be using products that are doing more harm than good.

As social media continues to shape beauty standards, many young kids are adopting elaborate skin care routines, mirroring the practices of their favorite influencers. But are they truly necessary?

Young influencers on social media are setting the beauty bar high. They're using expensive products and encouraging their followers to do the same.

"I don't think it's necessary for any child or adolescent to really be going crazy buying skin care products," Dermatology Nurse Dr. Shelley Fox said.

Fox says social media has a strong impact on young kids. She says when it comes to skin care, just because a favorite influencer or celebrity is using a product, that doesn't mean it's right, or safe, for everyone.

"A lot of influencers are paid well to endorse certain products that they don't necessarily even fully understand all of the ingredients that are in the products and the potential side effects that they can have," Fox said.

Fox says some ingredients can be harmful to kids, especially if they aren't used correctly. That includes alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, retinoids and topical steroids.

She says, instead, look for ingredients like sunflower seed oil or ceramides, those have been tested to be safe for kids

Fox says kids should keep it simple, and there's no need for fancy ingredients or exfoliators.

She says a good routine includes a gentle cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen. She also adds, kids with acne, eczema or other skin conditions need to be especially careful with the products they use.