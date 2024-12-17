Smart Living: Finding the perfect gift that gives back

Although you can't give them everything, what you can give them are gifts that give back.

If you're an animal lover, Fahlo sells bracelets that also give you a unique animal to track.

Buy a bracelet for $16.95 with an elephant on it, and you can log on and track the elephant. The same goes for sea turtles, a wolf, a seal, a whale and a polar bear.

A portion of the proceeds from each bracelet is donated to that animal's conservation effort.

For other jewelry gifts, consider Purpose Jewelry, where 100 percent of the proceeds go to survivors of human trafficking, who also make every item.

From 2021 to 2022, they sold over 30,000 items, and their bestseller last year were these $36 daisy earrings.

Who doesn't need a new tote bag?

Buy one from Feedprojects.com. They donate 10 meals to children in need. Feed project has donated 126 million meals since 2007.

If your giftee wants a complete surprise, try a blind box from the Two Blind Brothers.

Choose a box from $38 to $198. Each box comes with a mystery assortment of clothing and accessories, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to a cure for blindness.

If you're at your local shoe store, you can also look for Bobs from Sketchers. Their shoes donate to animal welfare charities, and they've donated over $11 million through the sale of Bobs shoes.