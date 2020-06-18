Some Valley businesses agree with new facial covering orders to ensure safety

With all four counties in the Rio Grande Valley issuing facial covering orders, which go into effect on Friday, businesses are now working to avoid fine for breaking the rules.

A Brownsville restaurant manager says her main concern is health and safety of customers and her staff. She says they’re ready for the new rules.

“We are also taking customers’ temperatures as well as asking them to come in with a mask. If they don’t have a mask, we’re providing them with a disposable mask so they can be able to come in and enjoy their meal,” explained Sandra Saldana, general manager at Camperos Grill and Bar.

Manuel Hinojosa, owner of Hinojosa Medical Equipment in Brownsville, is glad Cameron County was able to work around Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate, but wishes the governor wouldn’t have put the responsibility on small businesses.

