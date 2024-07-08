South Padre Island experiences economic hit following Tropical Storm Beryl

Business is slow at South Padre Island, and the locals are blaming Tropical Storm Beryl.

"The Fourth of July is one of our top three holidays of the year," Karma Coffee and Books owner Will Everett said.

So to lose out on customers this past weekend was not expected or ideal. One hotel reported they had between 20 and 30 cancellations for this weekend.

A new business, Baked Bear Cookie Shop, just recently opened.

"June was a great month for us, it really showed us how busy the island can be, and the first week of July was quite the hit," Baked Bear Assistant General Manager Jaykob Garza said.

They were ready for their first storm, and their first Independence Day rush. But without people walking in the door, they had to make a tough decision Sunday night.

"The storm kinda took our business away, and yesterday we had to close early because there was just no one here," Garza said. "At some point, you're just losing money."

While they are grateful the storm shifted away from the Rio Grande Valley, they're hoping to make up what was lost in the days and weeks ahead.

