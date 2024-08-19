South Padre Island holding tacos and tequila festival

The community is invited to the South Padre Island Tacos & Tequila Festival.

The two-day event is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

According to a news release, the festival “aims to immerse attendees in the rich culinary traditions of Mexico, featuring top chefs, live cooking demonstrations, tequila tastings, and performances by local and national artists.”

The release states the festival will include taco and jalapeño eating contests, a grito contest, and a headliner act each night.

Tickets are available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.