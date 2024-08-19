South Padre Island holding tacos and tequila festival
The community is invited to the South Padre Island Tacos & Tequila Festival.
The two-day event is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 at the South Padre Island Convention Center.
According to a news release, the festival “aims to immerse attendees in the rich culinary traditions of Mexico, featuring top chefs, live cooking demonstrations, tequila tastings, and performances by local and national artists.”
The release states the festival will include taco and jalapeño eating contests, a grito contest, and a headliner act each night.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Nikki Rowe football player injured in ‘incident’
-
'Large amounts' of alcohol found after minor hospitalized in McAllen, 2 in...
-
Jurors begin deliberating in Ruben Gonzalez murder trial
-
Donna city council to hold November elections
-
Palmview inviting residents to provide input for updated comprehensive plan