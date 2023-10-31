x

South Padre Island Muzicians Run to benefit nature center

The South Padre Island Muzicians Run is partnering with the South Padre Island Birding Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary for their upcoming event.

South Padre Island Muzicians Run 5k/10k is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, and new this year is live mariachis along the course.

Those who finish the run will also get a complementary taco, and your choice of a beer or margarita to wash it down.

The money raised will go toward the nature center and sanctuary.

Registration is available online. 

