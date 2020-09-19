South Padre Island prepares for Tropical Storm Beta
The city of South Padre Island spent Friday preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.
Residents and businesses may fill their own sandbags at the city Public Works Workshop, which is located near the intersection of West Venus Lane and Laguna Boulevard.
Residents are allowed five sandbags per property. Businesses are allowed 10 sandbags per property.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers assistance to people affected by COVID-19
-
South Padre Island prepares for Tropical Storm Beta
-
Small business owner who didn't qualify for coronavirus aid finds ways to...
-
A teenager and a 6-year-old die in crash in Hidalgo County
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: American First Aid