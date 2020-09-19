x

South Padre Island prepares for Tropical Storm Beta

By: Tony Velasquez Jr.

The city of South Padre Island spent Friday preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.

Residents and businesses may fill their own sandbags at the city Public Works Workshop, which is located near the intersection of West Venus Lane and Laguna Boulevard.

Residents are allowed five sandbags per property. Businesses are allowed 10 sandbags per property.

